Corey Conners shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.