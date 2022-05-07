Chez Reavie putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Chez Reavie hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On his second stroke on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Chez Reavie went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reavie's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.