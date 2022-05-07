Chase Seiffert shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seiffert's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Seiffert had a 235 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Seiffert had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Seiffert got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Seiffert's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.