Chad Ramey shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Chad Ramey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On his third stroke on the 641-yard par-5 second, Ramey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

Ramey missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.