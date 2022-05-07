Camilo Villegas shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Villegas's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Villegas's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 5 over for the round.