Cameron Young shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Cameron Young hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Young chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Young hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Young's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.