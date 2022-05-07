7-over 77 by Callum Tarren in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Callum Tarren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Tarren got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 6 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 7 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 6 over for the round.