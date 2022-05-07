C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

C.T. Pan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 13th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Pan's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.