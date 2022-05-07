-
Brian Harman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 third, Harman's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Harman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 3 over for the round.
