Brian Harman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 6th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Harman's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Harman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 3 over for the round.