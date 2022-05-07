8-over 78 by Brendan Steele in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brendan Steele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

Steele got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to 7 over for the round.