6-over 76 by Ben Martin in third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Martin's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.

Martin missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Martin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Martin to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Martin to 5 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 6 over for the round.