Ben Kohles shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 44th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Kohles got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kohles hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kohles to 4 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 5 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 6 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Kohles reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Kohles at 5 over for the round.