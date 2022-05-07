Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Smotherman's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Smotherman had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 5 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smotherman's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smotherman had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.