Anirban Lahiri putts himself to an even-par third round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with James Hahn; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Anirban Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.