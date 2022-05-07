-
Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk's tight tee shot and birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Schenk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
Schenk got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
