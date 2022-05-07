Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.