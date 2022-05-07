Abraham Ancer shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Wells Fargo Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 39th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 6 under; and Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Ancer's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Ancer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ancer to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 6 over for the round.