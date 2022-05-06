Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Zach Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 229 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Zach Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Johnson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 117 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.