  • Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Zach Johnson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson's 19-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Zach Johnson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.