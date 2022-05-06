William McGirt shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, William McGirt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green third, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, McGirt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 2 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.