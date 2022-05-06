8-over 78 by Wesley Bryan in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Bryan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Bryan his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 118 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 4 over for the round.

Bryan hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bryan to 4 over for the round.

At the seventh, 452-yard par-4, Bryan hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Bryan to 5 over for the round.