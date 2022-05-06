Webb Simpson shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Simpson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Simpson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 5 over for the round.