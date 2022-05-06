Vince Whaley shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.

Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.