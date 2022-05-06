  • Vince Whaley shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Vincent Whaley chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

