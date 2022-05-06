Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.