Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hatton had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Hatton hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.