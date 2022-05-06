Tyler Duncan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 258 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 first, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.