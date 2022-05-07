Turk Pettit shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Turk Pettit hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pettit finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pettit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Pettit got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pettit to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Pettit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 2 over for the round.

Pettit missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 27 yards for birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Pettit chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pettit to 2 over for the round.