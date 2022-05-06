Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Merritt hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Merritt hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.