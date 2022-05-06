Trey Mullinax shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

Mullinax stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 225-yard par-3 third. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax scored a bogey, leaving him at 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Mullinax to 7 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Mullinax had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 6 over for the round.

Mullinax his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Mullinax to 8 over for the round.