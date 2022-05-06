Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Finau tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.