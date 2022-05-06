-
Tony Finau shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau chips it close to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Finau tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
