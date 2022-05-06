Tommy Gainey shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Gainey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Gainey at 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gainey's 182 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gainey hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

Gainey tee shot went 197 yards to the native area, his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 2 over for the round.