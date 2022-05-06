Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Moore's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 217 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.