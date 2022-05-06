Sung putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Sung Kang had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 5 over for the round.