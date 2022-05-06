Stewart Cink shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Cink's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cink at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Cink's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cink's tee shot went 289 yards to the native area, his second shot went 73 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.