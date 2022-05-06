Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Jaeger's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.