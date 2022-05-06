Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 10th, Kim hit his 122 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 299-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.