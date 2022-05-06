  • Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim's 27-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.