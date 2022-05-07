Seth Reeves shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Seth Reeves hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Reeves's tee shot went 179 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Reeves got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reeves to 6 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Reeves hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reeves to 5 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 16th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reeves to 6 over for the round.