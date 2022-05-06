Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Garcia went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

Garcia tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Garcia's tee shot went 198 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.