Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Straka got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.