Seamus Power putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Seamus Power scored a triple bogey on the 591-yard par-5 first. Getting on the green in 5 and three putting, bringing Seamus Power to 3 over for the day.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Power hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Power's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.