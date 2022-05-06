Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Piercy's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Piercy hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.