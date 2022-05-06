Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Scott Gutschewski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 10th, Gutschewski hit his 98 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 17th, Gutschewski missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Gutschewski hit an approach shot from 137 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.