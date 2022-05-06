Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Kodaira hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 211 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

Kodaira missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.