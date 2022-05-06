-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 06, 2022
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira chips in for birdie at Wells Fargo
In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Satoshi Kodaira chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole.
In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 third, Kodaira hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a 211 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
Kodaira missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
