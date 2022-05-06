Ryan Blaum shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ryan Blaum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 91st at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Blaum went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.

Blaum got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blaum to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Blaum chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Blaum hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.