Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ryan Armour hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Armour's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Armour chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 3 under for the round.