Russell Knox shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Knox took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Knox's 217 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Knox's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.