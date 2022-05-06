Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Henley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.