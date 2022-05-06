  • Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley nearly aces No. 9 to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.