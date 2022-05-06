Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Sabbatini hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.