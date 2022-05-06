  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.