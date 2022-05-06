  • Rory McIlroy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy uses nice approach to set up birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.