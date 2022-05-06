Rory McIlroy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.