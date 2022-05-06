9-over 79 by Roger Sloan in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Roger Sloan hit 2 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 4 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 6 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 7 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 8 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 9 over for the round.