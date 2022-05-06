Robert Garrigus shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Robert Garrigus hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Garrigus hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Garrigus chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Garrigus's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Garrigus's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 5 over for the round.