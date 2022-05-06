Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.